Facts

18:29 21.03.2024

Railway being built by enemy to Crimea is significant target for Ukrainian forces – GUR

2 min read
The railway being built by the enemy in the temporarily occupied territory to Crimea is a significant target for the Ukrainian forces, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"This is a serious challenge, a serious threat. Accordingly, this is a significant goal for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. There are plans, but they do not always correspond to reality. In the Russian case, too. In general, the Russian Federation continues to use the railway as the main element of logistics for the supply of its forces and the occupation corps. They are not satisfied with what is happening with the so-called Crimean bridge, it is not operating in full today. Therefore, they are trying to strengthen the railway communication," he said on the air of the telethon.

Yusov added that "accordingly, these plans are being opposed."

Answering the question of whether the enemy will be able to complete the construction of the railway to Crimea through the occupied south of Ukraine, the GUR said that "this is a task."

"The question is, what if they either fail or fail to meet the deadlines. If it does succeed, then how long and how effectively it will be able to work," Yusov added.

