Three people killed, six injured in enemy shelling over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region – authorities

During the night into Saturday, Lyptsi in Kharkiv region was subjected to enemy shelling, with casualties among the civilian population, announced Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

"As a result of the shelling, a 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, during the night, Odnorobivka was also shelled (resulting in damage to 4 houses and a car). Over the past day, in a series of mass shelling from various types of weapons (resulting in the deaths of a man and a woman, and injuries to three men and a woman, with dozens of private houses damaged). As a result of artillery shelling in Cherkaski Tyshky, private houses were damaged, and a 55-year-old man was killed.

In the past day, a total of 1,775 residents were evacuated from three districts of Kharkiv region.