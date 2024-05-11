Facts

13:20 11.05.2024

Three people killed, six injured in enemy shelling over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region – authorities

1 min read
Three people killed, six injured in enemy shelling over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region – authorities

During the night into Saturday, Lyptsi in Kharkiv region was subjected to enemy shelling, with casualties among the civilian population, announced Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

"As a result of the shelling, a 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, during the night, Odnorobivka was also shelled (resulting in damage to 4 houses and a car). Over the past day, in a series of mass shelling from various types of weapons (resulting in the deaths of a man and a woman, and injuries to three men and a woman, with dozens of private houses damaged). As a result of artillery shelling in Cherkaski Tyshky, private houses were damaged, and a 55-year-old man was killed.

In the past day, a total of 1,775 residents were evacuated from three districts of Kharkiv region.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

15:36 11.05.2024
Over 2,500 people evacuated from constantly shelled areas in northern Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Over 2,500 people evacuated from constantly shelled areas in northern Kharkiv region – Synehubov

12:22 11.05.2024
AFU General Staff report on situation in Kharkiv region

AFU General Staff report on situation in Kharkiv region

11:50 11.05.2024
We understand size of occupier's forces, we see their plan – Zelenskyy on Russia's attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in north of Kharkiv region

We understand size of occupier's forces, we see their plan – Zelenskyy on Russia's attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in north of Kharkiv region

17:13 10.05.2024
Synehubov reports active hostilities in Kharkiv region border settlements

Synehubov reports active hostilities in Kharkiv region border settlements

14:02 10.05.2024
Enemy tries to break through Ukrainian defense line in Kharkiv region under cover of armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

Enemy tries to break through Ukrainian defense line in Kharkiv region under cover of armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

11:31 06.05.2024
Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 20 injured as result of enemy shelling

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 20 injured as result of enemy shelling

17:40 04.05.2024
Invaders shell two villages in Kharkiv region, pensioner injured – Synehubov

Invaders shell two villages in Kharkiv region, pensioner injured – Synehubov

18:33 03.05.2024
Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

17:09 02.05.2024
Seven people, incl six children, injured as Russian forces attack Derhachi – regional administration

Seven people, incl six children, injured as Russian forces attack Derhachi – regional administration

18:45 01.05.2024
Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region – Khortytsia task force

We understand size of occupier's forces, we see their plan – Zelenskyy on Russia's attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in north of Kharkiv region

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine's Security Service thwarts terrorist attack Russians planned to carry out in Kyiv on May 9

UK Ministry of Defence announces transfer of 4 mln round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles to Ukraine

Organization of Peace Summit already elaborated – Zelenskyy

Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region – Khortytsia task force

Inclusive Community Recovery Forum takes place in Kyiv

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

AD
AD
AD
AD