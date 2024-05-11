Facts

11:50 11.05.2024

We understand size of occupier's forces, we see their plan – Zelenskyy on Russia's attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in north of Kharkiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian military and political leadership has information about the size of Russian occupiers' forces and their intentions regarding breaking through the defense of Kharkiv region, and he also noted that the Defense Forces are rebuffing the enemy.

"The main focus is Kharkiv region. Russian troops today attempted to expand operations against Ukraine. We understand the extent of the occupier's forces, see their intentions. Our soldiers, our artillery, our drones are responding to the occupier," the president said in an evening video address.

The head of state thanked every serviceman who defends Ukrainian positions as necessary.

Zelenskyy also announced the strengthening of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv direction. "Along our state border and along the entire front line, we will consistently destroy the occupier in such a way as to thwart any Russian offensive intentions," he said.

The president said that everything necessary is being done to defend all positions.

At the same time, as emphasized by Zelenskyy, "it is important for partners to support our servicemen and Ukrainian resilience with timely supplies."

"Truly timely ones. A package that truly helps is the actual delivery of weapons to Ukraine, rather than just the announcement of a package. I thank every leader who sees the situation this way," he concluded.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #defense

