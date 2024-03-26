SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

There are potential opportunities for the complete destruction of the Crimean Bridge, but currently the Russian Federation does not use it to move weapons and ammunition, said head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk.

In an interview at the National Marathon on Monday evening, Maliuk stressed that currently the Russian Federation does not use the Crimean Bridge at all to supply weapons and means of destruction. "Before our successful defeats, 42 to 46 trains, carrying weapons and ammunition, used to pass there over a day. Today there are four-five (trains) per day, four are for passenger traffic, and one is for a general consumer product," the head of the SBU said.

He added that the cars are traveling on the reverse bridge, and their weight should not exceed 3.5 tonnes.

According to Maliuk, the Russian Federation is now working to fully restore this bridge. "The pillars and the so-called bulls on which they stand are now damaged there. When they restore them, perhaps they will start dragging their ammunition again, then, in fact, we will once again say ‘hello’ to them," the head of the SBU stressed.

At the same time, he added: "All in good time. Let's not rush into things."

Answering the question of whether there is a potential to completely destroy the Crimean Bridge, the head of the SBU said: "Of course, we have the potential."