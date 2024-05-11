Facts

16:57 11.05.2024

UK Ministry of Defence announces transfer of 4 mln round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, 400 vehicles to Ukraine

The UK will provide Ukraine with assistance amounting to GBP 500 million in financing and 4 million round of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, as well as 400 vehicles, the UK Ministry of Defence announced.

"The UK is delivering its largest ever military aid package to Ukraine. Alongside GBP 500 million in military funding, the UK is providing vital equipment: 4 million rounds of ammunition, more than 1,600 missiles and 400 vehicles – including 160 Husky vehicles," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier, it was reported with reference to Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak that Ukraine would receive an additional GBP 500 million in military financing from the UK. The additional funding will be used for the rapid delivery of urgently needed ammunition, air defense assets, drones, and engineering support. Drones will be purchased from the UK.

The UK Ministry of Defense will send Ukraine a package of equipment designed to counter Russian invasion on land, sea, and air. The aid package includes 60 boats, including raiding and diving boats, as well as naval guns, over 1,600 strike and air defense missiles, and additional long-range Storm Shadow missiles, over 400 units of military equipment, including 160 armored Husky vehicles, 162 armored vehicles, and 78 all-terrain vehicles, almost 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Tags: #assistance #ukraine #uk

