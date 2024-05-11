Facts

13:35 11.05.2024

Inclusive Community Recovery Forum takes place in Kyiv

Inclusive Community Recovery Forum takes place in Kyiv

The National Inclusive Community Recovery Forum took place in Kyiv.

"One of the forum's goals is to explore ways to improve coordination, coherence, and complementarity between humanitarian aid and community recovery," reported the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) on Facebook.

During the "Coordination of Humanitarian Aid and Community Recovery" panel, Deputy URCS Director General Illia Kletskovsky shared insights into the transition and complementarity of humanitarian response and subsequent community recovery.

Forum participants familiarized themselves with existing directions of community recovery work.

URCS said that communities in the country are developing recovery plans, with URCS serving as their reliable partner and support both currently and in the future.

The Forum was organized by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the Government of Germany, the United Nations, and URCS.

