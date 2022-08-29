Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Two residents of Mykolaiv were killed and five wounded as a result of a shelling attack on the city by the Russian occupation forces on Monday, according to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

"The updates as of 16:30. Residential buildings and educational establishments were hit. Two killed and five wounded have been reported. The rescue, emergency and utility maintenance service are working on the scene," he said on the Telegram channel.

He also recalled that the air raid alert continued and called on the resident of the city to be cautious and stay in shelters.