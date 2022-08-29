Facts

16:58 29.08.2022

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

1 min read
Russia is intimidating Ukrainians and Europeans with its actions at the Zaporizhia NPP, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, speaking via video link at the conference "Shelf of the Northern Seas" in Norway.

"The goal is the same – to intimidate Ukrainians, to intimidate Europeans, the whole world. Intimidate and coerce. In order for Russian propagandists and officials to be able to say that allegedly it is not Russia's fault, but someone else has created another crisis and supposedly someone else needs to be influenced. We need to negotiate with the Kremlin for this," he said.

"Think about it: Russia is the only terrorist in the world who has managed to turn a nuclear power plant into a battlefield," the president said, adding: "And who consistently is doing everything for Europe to think where the wind can carry this radiation?"

According to Zelensky, "the Russian leadership has a kind of gangster logic – they create problems, hoping that the victims of these problems will come and try to agree on their solution. And the bandit will get something for it."

"Russia wants to force you to abandon European values," he said.

