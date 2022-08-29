Kuleba to visit Sweden, Czech Republic on Aug 29-31

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will visit Sweden (August 29) and the Czech Republic (August 30-31) in order to consolidate international support for Ukraine and increase sanctions pressure on Russia, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

In Stockholm, Kuleba will be received by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, hold talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, meet with the leadership of the Swedish Riksdag Parliament and political parties in Sweden. "The agenda of the talks will be counteracting Russian aggression, further military, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine, the path to our state's membership in the EU, and the restoration of Ukraine," the ministry said.

In Prague, Kuleba will take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, the key topic of which will be visa restrictions for Russian citizens and the eighth EU sanctions package against Russia.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will separately hold a number of bilateral meetings with colleagues from the Czech Republic, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Georgia, Moldova and Cyprus. He will also take part in the Forum 2000 International Conference "Current challenges for democracy: what should our response be?"

Kuleba will hold bilateral meetings with Czech officials: Head of the Senate Miloš Vystrčil, President of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.