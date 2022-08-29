Facts

12:31 29.08.2022

Kuleba to visit Sweden, Czech Republic on Aug 29-31

2 min read
Kuleba to visit Sweden, Czech Republic on Aug 29-31

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will visit Sweden (August 29) and the Czech Republic (August 30-31) in order to consolidate international support for Ukraine and increase sanctions pressure on Russia, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

In Stockholm, Kuleba will be received by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, hold talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, meet with the leadership of the Swedish Riksdag Parliament and political parties in Sweden. "The agenda of the talks will be counteracting Russian aggression, further military, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine, the path to our state's membership in the EU, and the restoration of Ukraine," the ministry said.

In Prague, Kuleba will take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, the key topic of which will be visa restrictions for Russian citizens and the eighth EU sanctions package against Russia.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will separately hold a number of bilateral meetings with colleagues from the Czech Republic, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Georgia, Moldova and Cyprus. He will also take part in the Forum 2000 International Conference "Current challenges for democracy: what should our response be?"

Kuleba will hold bilateral meetings with Czech officials: Head of the Senate Miloš Vystrčil, President of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

Tags: #visits #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

15:07 29.08.2022
Ukraine expects from IAEA mission clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols at ZNPP – Kuleba

Ukraine expects from IAEA mission clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols at ZNPP – Kuleba

12:13 26.08.2022
Kuleba urges French company TotalEnergies to stop cooperation with Russia

Kuleba urges French company TotalEnergies to stop cooperation with Russia

09:37 26.08.2022
Ukrainian heart torn by words of Pope – Kuleba

Ukrainian heart torn by words of Pope – Kuleba

15:38 11.08.2022
Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

16:00 10.08.2022
Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

11:35 09.08.2022
New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

16:57 04.08.2022
Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

12:42 29.07.2022
Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

09:15 29.07.2022
Ukraine to do everything in its power to make grain export corridor work – FM

Ukraine to do everything in its power to make grain export corridor work – FM

15:55 18.07.2022
Kuleba: Ukraine won’t agree to any solution that leaves at least slightest gap for possibility of frontal attack by Russia from sea

Kuleba: Ukraine won’t agree to any solution that leaves at least slightest gap for possibility of frontal attack by Russia from sea

AD

HOT NEWS

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

LATEST

ECHR to resume consideration of complaints against Ukraine

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT ON POWEFUL BLAST IN KHERSON

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

Zaporizhia region governor hopes IAEA mission to help demilitarize ZNPP

So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

AD
AD
AD
AD