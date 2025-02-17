US Special Rep Kellogg to arrive in Kyiv on Wed morning for three-day visit

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will arrive in Ukraine on Wednesday, February 19, by morning train from Poland. The program of the visit, which will last three days, is still being finalized.

He told journalists in Brussels on Monday, answering questions from Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Kellogg, he is traveling to Warsaw on Tuesday, and from there he will take a night train to Kyiv. "I take the train tomorrow night. I'm in there on Wednesday morning," he said.

The Special Representative did not say whether he would go to the frontline, as stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, because, according to him, the program has not yet been finalized. "As to the trip into Ukraine, the trip is still being finalized, meaning if I'm going there, the answer is yes. Am I going to have an opportunity to meet with the President? Zelenskyy's answer is yes," Kellogg said.

"I'll be there for three days, and whatever the opportunity entails itself to, it's fine. It's not the first time I've been to Ukraine," the special envoy said.

He also said he recently saw Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, noting that on the first day of his visit, President Zelenskyy may not be in town, "so we may have some field events that are out there. But the answer is, that is still being, as we speak, it's still being finalized,” Kellogg said.