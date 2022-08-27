Govt terminates agreement between Ukraine and Russia on scientific, technical and economic cooperation in nuclear energy

The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Russia on scientific, technical and economic cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

According to the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Saturday.

In particular, the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of Russia on scientific, technical and economic cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, which was signed in Moscow on January 14, 1993, was terminated.