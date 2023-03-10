Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

The sooner the Russian nuclear industry is under sanctions, the safer the world will be, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

Recalling the shutdown of Zaporizhia NPP on Thursday after the missile attack, Zelenskyy called it a "critical situation."

“And Russia is deliberately creating such critical situations at our nuclear facilities. This simply means, by definition, that Russia cannot be a bona fide participant in any relations in the nuclear sphere.,” he said, adding: “This means that the sooner the Russian nuclear industry is subjected to sanctions, the safer the world will be.”

“A terrorist state cannot be allowed to use any nuclear facilities anywhere in the world for terror,” he said.