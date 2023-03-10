Facts

10:16 10.03.2023

Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

The sooner the Russian nuclear industry is under sanctions, the safer the world will be, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

Recalling the shutdown of Zaporizhia NPP on Thursday after the missile attack, Zelenskyy called it a "critical situation."

“And Russia is deliberately creating such critical situations at our nuclear facilities. This simply means, by definition, that Russia cannot be a bona fide participant in any relations in the nuclear sphere.,” he said, adding: “This means that the sooner the Russian nuclear industry is subjected to sanctions, the safer the world will be.”

“A terrorist state cannot be allowed to use any nuclear facilities anywhere in the world for terror,” he said.

Tags: #nuclear_energy #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

19:55 09.03.2023
Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

17:19 08.03.2023
President Zelenskyy, UN Secretary General Guterres speak in favor of continuing Black Sea Grain Initiative after March 18

President Zelenskyy, UN Secretary General Guterres speak in favor of continuing Black Sea Grain Initiative after March 18

13:02 08.03.2023
Today it is important to thank all women who work, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Today it is important to thank all women who work, study, rescue, treat, fight for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

10:12 08.03.2023
Zelenskyy: If Russia control of Bakhmut could mean 'open road' to capture key cities in eastern Ukraine

Zelenskyy: If Russia control of Bakhmut could mean 'open road' to capture key cities in eastern Ukraine

19:25 07.03.2023
Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

09:55 07.03.2023
Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

09:13 07.03.2023
We to find murderers of Ukrainian soldier – Zelenskyy

We to find murderers of Ukrainian soldier – Zelenskyy

14:22 04.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

20:53 03.03.2023
Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

13:14 03.03.2023
Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents lay wreaths at military cemetery in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents lay wreaths at military cemetery in Lviv

AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-general director of Antonov, head of aviation security unit arrested, ex-deputy general director put on wanted list

Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

Power consumption by ZNPP for own needs from integrated power system restored - Ukrenergo

We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ex-general director of Antonov, head of aviation security unit arrested, ex-deputy general director put on wanted list

Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

Georgian Interior Ministry says all detained protesters released

Russia can continue war with Ukraine with current intensity for two more years – Lithuanian intelligence

Borrell: Russia putting in danger entirety of our joint European continent

State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

Another protest rally underway in front of Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

Zelenskyy appoints Oleh Sakhon dpty commander of National Guard

Identity of executed prisoner of Ukrainian serviceman not established yet – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD