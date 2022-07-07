Inclusion of nuclear energy, gas in green taxonomy by European Parliament to allow abandoning Russian energy - minister

The adoption by the European Parliament of a decision of the European Commission on the inclusion of nuclear energy and gas in the green taxonomy will strengthen the energy security of Europe and allow the EU countries to abandon Russian energy sources, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"I am sincerely grateful to the European Commission and personally to the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, for the decisiveness and effective support of Ukraine on the path to energy independence," the minister wrote.

According to him, in the conditions of Russia's war not only against Ukraine, but also against the entire civilized world, solutions are needed that will facilitate the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy sources and allow us to free ourselves from the influence of the aggressor country.

"The continued use of nuclear power of certain European countries will significantly reduce dependence on Russian energy resources," Haluschenko said.

In turn, for Ukraine, the recognition of nuclear energy as green will open up the possibility of more extensive investment in the construction of new power units using innovative technologies.

"This means that the Ukrainian energy sector will become more carbon-neutral, and thanks to an increase in exports to Europe, we will help decarbonize the European energy mix," the head of the relevant ministry stressed.

He also expressed confidence that the recognition of gas as a transitional fuel from fossil energy to renewable energy sources is an equally important factor in strengthening the energy security of the European continent.

"Investments in the Ukrainian gas transmission system, which today is mainly focused on the transit of gas from Russia, will help develop the gas infrastructure for supplies from other regions," Haluschenko concluded.

He recalled that Ukraine has significant gas reserves both on land and on the Black Sea shelf.

"And one more aspect is the development of infrastructure for LNG. The construction of LNG terminals will contribute to the diversification of gas supplies both to Ukraine and to European countries," the minister added.

The development of infrastructure for gas storage will increase the reliability of gas supply during peak periods, such as the heating season, and reduce price fluctuations in the market, which have recently been caused by the aggressive policy of the Kremlin, Haluschenko concluded.