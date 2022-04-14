Economy

13:37 14.04.2022

Russia's membership in OECD Nuclear Energy Agency suspended

1 min read
Russia's membership in the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has been suspended, the NEA said in a statement on its website.

"Russian membership of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) was suspended on 11 April following a decision by the OECD's ruling body. The Russian Federation has been informed accordingly and the suspension will enter into force on 11 May," it said.

Russia became a member of the NEA in 2013, it said.

The NEA, headquartered in Paris, is a specialized agency of the OECD. The NEA is an intergovernmental agency that facilitates cooperation between a number of countries of North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region as part of a small forum intended to exchange and spread information regarding the present-day state of the nuclear power sector. The NEA currently comprises 34 countries, including Russia. The agency's strategic partners are India and China.

