Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 35/2021, which put into effect the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) decision dated January 29 on measures to neutralize threats in the field of nuclear energy and industry, the presidential press service said.

According to the NSDC decision, in order to increase the efficiency of public policy in the energy security, the Cabinet of Ministers should submit a bill on mechanisms for providing regulatory capacities during the commissioning of electric power facilities that generate electricity from renewable sources to the Verkhovna Rada within a month. By July 1, a bill on the approval of a new national target environmental program for radioactive waste management and on the establishment and determination of the special status of a zone for special industrial use in the territory of the exclusion zone should be submitted.

In addition, the government should support in parliament a bill on the charter of the National Guard for the protection of nuclear installations, materials, radioactive waste, other sources of ionizing radiation of public property, important government facilities and special cargo, and a number of documents aimed at resolving the situation on the wholesale electricity market.

It is also necessary to take measures to finish the construction and commissioning of the first start-up complex of the centralized storage of spent nuclear fuel for WWER type reactors of internal nuclear power plants, and by April 1, 2021, to approve the concept of the national target economic program for the development of the nuclear industrial complex until 2026 with its further acceptance within six months.

The radiation safety standards of Ukraine and the basic sanitary rules for ensuring the radiation safety of Ukraine must be consistent with the law on protection of humans from the influence of ionizing radiation, the IAEA safety standards and the recommendations of the International Commission on Radiological Protection.

In order to stabilize the operation of the electricity market and its relevant entities, by April 1, incentive tools for business entities that generate electricity from alternative sources should be developed to introduce a mandatory generation forecasting system and energy storage systems in each generation entity with a capacity of more than 1 MW in accordance with the calculations in the construction and commissioning project. This is about the generation of electricity from solar radiation and from wind energy, except for generating plants for private households.

Control over the implementation of this decision by the NSDC rests with its secretary.