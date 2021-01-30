Economy

13:44 30.01.2021

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

3 min read
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No. 35/2021, which put into effect the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) decision dated January 29 on measures to neutralize threats in the field of nuclear energy and industry, the presidential press service said.

According to the NSDC decision, in order to increase the efficiency of public policy in the energy security, the Cabinet of Ministers should submit a bill on mechanisms for providing regulatory capacities during the commissioning of electric power facilities that generate electricity from renewable sources to the Verkhovna Rada within a month. By July 1, a bill on the approval of a new national target environmental program for radioactive waste management and on the establishment and determination of the special status of a zone for special industrial use in the territory of the exclusion zone should be submitted.

In addition, the government should support in parliament a bill on the charter of the National Guard for the protection of nuclear installations, materials, radioactive waste, other sources of ionizing radiation of public property, important government facilities and special cargo, and a number of documents aimed at resolving the situation on the wholesale electricity market.

It is also necessary to take measures to finish the construction and commissioning of the first start-up complex of the centralized storage of spent nuclear fuel for WWER type reactors of internal nuclear power plants, and by April 1, 2021, to approve the concept of the national target economic program for the development of the nuclear industrial complex until 2026 with its further acceptance within six months.

The radiation safety standards of Ukraine and the basic sanitary rules for ensuring the radiation safety of Ukraine must be consistent with the law on protection of humans from the influence of ionizing radiation, the IAEA safety standards and the recommendations of the International Commission on Radiological Protection.

In order to stabilize the operation of the electricity market and its relevant entities, by April 1, incentive tools for business entities that generate electricity from alternative sources should be developed to introduce a mandatory generation forecasting system and energy storage systems in each generation entity with a capacity of more than 1 MW in accordance with the calculations in the construction and commissioning project. This is about the generation of electricity from solar radiation and from wind energy, except for generating plants for private households.

Control over the implementation of this decision by the NSDC rests with its secretary.

Tags: #nsdc #nuclear_energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:54 29.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

18:30 28.01.2021
Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

15:45 27.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

13:49 26.01.2021
Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

18:13 29.12.2020
Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

15:00 22.12.2020
Law prohibits military to get into politics, but Kryvonos does it – NSDC dpty secretary

Law prohibits military to get into politics, but Kryvonos does it – NSDC dpty secretary

18:21 04.12.2020
NSDC starts cooperation with Ukraine's Red Cross Society to settle humanitarian issues

NSDC starts cooperation with Ukraine's Red Cross Society to settle humanitarian issues

15:56 01.12.2020
Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

11:37 29.10.2020
Zelensky convenes urgent closed meeting of NSDC due to impact on country's achievements in anti-corruption sector – President's Office

Zelensky convenes urgent closed meeting of NSDC due to impact on country's achievements in anti-corruption sector – President's Office

10:36 27.10.2020
Ukraine registers 6,677 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,799 recovered, 126 died – NSDC

Ukraine registers 6,677 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,799 recovered, 126 died – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Launch of 'affordable mortgage' will lead to rise in mortgage portfolio by 30% per year - NBU

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

LATEST

Ukraine cuts export of fruit, berry by 8% in 2020 – association

Opening of Sheraton hotel in Kyiv scheduled for 2021

Antimonopoly committee allows large metal trader Optimal Trade to acquire DMK of ISD Corporation

Launch of 'affordable mortgage' will lead to rise in mortgage portfolio by 30% per year - NBU

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

Ukravtodor to build new road in Zakarpattia region under Hungarian loan

Ministry of Social Policy hopes to introduce funded level of pension system from 2023

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD