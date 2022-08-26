Facts

10:15 26.08.2022

There’s no intermediate position regarding support for Ukraine, Italy decides to be on side of freedom – FM

There is no intermediate position regarding support for Ukraine, Italy has decided to be on the side of freedom, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

"The Russian invasion has brought to the world the need to decide which side you are on, and there is no intermediate position: if you want to support Ukraine, then you support the resistance of Ukraine, the provision of financial, defense assistance," Di Maio said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Thursday.

Thus, the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry commented on the criticism by some Italian parties and civil society of Italy's sending weapons to Ukraine and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Di Maio added that Russian propaganda wants to make people believe that the problem of energy prices is sanctions.

"But we understand that it is Russia that is blackmailing Europe with the gas issue. That is why, together with the united Europe, we are fighting for the introduction of limits on the price of gas and the diversification of sources. I hope that these mottos will not be just mottos in Italy, because you cannot be on the side of freedom and on the side of autocracy. We, as the Italian government, have decided to be on the side of freedom," the minister stressed.

In turn, Kuleba said that everyone who opposes the supply of weapons to Ukraine, no matter what his arguments are, and no matter how pleasant they sound, actually stands for the victory of evil over good, the victory of Russia over Ukraine.

"We need to be frank: those people who use various arguments to criticize the supply of weapons to Ukraine say the following: ‘Do not give weapons to Ukraine, let Russia win as soon as possible. We don't care how many Ukrainians will die, how many people will be tortured, raped and how many cities will be destroyed. We want Russia to win, and we are ready to accept the new reality that will arise after this victory,’" Kuleba explained.

