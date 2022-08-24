Facts

16:52 24.08.2022

Zelensky thanks USA for new tranche of military aid

1 min read
Zelensky thanks USA for new tranche of military aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden for a new tranche of military assistance to Ukraine, which was announced on Wednesday, August 24.

"Grateful to President Biden and the people of the United States for the powerful congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day – an unprecedented package of security assistance of almost $3 billion. The people of Ukraine, all our defenders highly appreciate the United States' unwavering support. Together we will win!" Zelensky said on Twitter.

As reported, on August 24, President Biden announced the largest tranche of security assistance to Ukraine to date, $ 2.98 billion, which will be provided in the form of weapons and equipment. He said this would allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and ammunition, anti-missile unmanned aerial systems and radars.

