Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to expand the types of assets freezing imposed as a sanction against former ministers of defense Pavlo Lebedev and of education and science Dmytro Tabachnyk, as well as Ukrainian businessman Serhiy Kurchenko and Russian Oleg Deripaska by order No. 733 dated August 19.

"1) freezing of assets – temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets owned by an individual or legal entity, as well as assets in respect of which such a person can directly or indirectly [through other individuals or legal entities] perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right to dispose them," a document contains such a draft of the new wording.

The current wording is much shorter and narrower: "1) freezing of assets – a temporary restriction of a person's right to use and dispose of their property."

According to the order, this proposal was to be submitted to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) within one day.

In addition, the government instructed the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the participation of the SBU, to implement the decision of the National Security and Defense Council.