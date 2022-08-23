Facts

10:21 23.08.2022

Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

2 min read
Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to expand the types of assets freezing imposed as a sanction against former ministers of defense Pavlo Lebedev and of education and science Dmytro Tabachnyk, as well as Ukrainian businessman Serhiy Kurchenko and Russian Oleg Deripaska by order No. 733 dated August 19.

"1) freezing of assets – temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets owned by an individual or legal entity, as well as assets in respect of which such a person can directly or indirectly [through other individuals or legal entities] perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right to dispose them," a document contains such a draft of the new wording.

The current wording is much shorter and narrower: "1) freezing of assets – a temporary restriction of a person's right to use and dispose of their property."

According to the order, this proposal was to be submitted to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) within one day.

In addition, the government instructed the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the participation of the SBU, to implement the decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

Tags: #ukraine #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

17:22 23.08.2022
Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

15:15 23.08.2022
Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

12:24 23.08.2022
Duda arrives in Ukraine, speaks in Rada

Duda arrives in Ukraine, speaks in Rada

09:34 23.08.2022
Netherlands allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth over EUR 80 mln

Netherlands allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth over EUR 80 mln

13:22 22.08.2022
New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

15:19 19.08.2022
Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

10:39 19.08.2022
Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

18:23 18.08.2022
Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

11:42 18.08.2022
Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

11:27 18.08.2022
Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'CC' on completion of distressed debt exchange

Fitch upgrades Ukraine to 'CC' on completion of distressed debt exchange

AD

HOT NEWS

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

LATEST

Intl community to do all to ensure those responsible for human rights violations in occupied Crimea are punished – EC President

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

NATO Secretary General: Strong, stable, independent Ukraine is essential to Euro-Atlantic security

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

Finland's PM for tougher sanctions against Russia

Duda: Today is Day of protest against Russian imperialism

Sixty leaders of different countries to take part in Crimea Platform summit – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD