13:22 22.08.2022

New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

New Zealand's Foreign Ministry said it intends to impose sanctions on another 48 Russian officials and one entity, a statement published on the country's government website said on Monday.

"The sanctions build on earlier measures targeting political and military figures in separatist administrations in breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Today's measures affect 48 officials and one entity," New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is quoted as saying in the document.

The names of those added to the sanctions lists are not specified, the statement said.

