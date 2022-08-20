Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

Due to a Russian missile attack on the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, 12 people have been injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has reported.

"According to preliminary information, twelve people have been injured, including three children. Two children are in bad condition. Two entrances of the house were damaged, as well as nearby private houses, vehicles," the PGO said in a report on the Telegram channel.

Criminal proceedings have been launched on the fact of the shelling under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of rules of the warfare) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.