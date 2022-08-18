Facts

Crimea Platform summit participants to discuss security issues in Azov and Black Seas, sanctions against Russia, illegal annexation of peninsula – official

The participants of the Crimea Platform summit, which will be held online on August 23, will discuss security issues in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation and the illegal annexation of the peninsula, permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva said.

"Our international partners are joining the Crimea platform. The final statement of the online summit is being prepared and has almost been finalized. It will be about security in the Azov-Black Sea region, freedom of navigation, non-recognition of the attempted annexation of Crimea by Russia and recognition of the borders of Ukraine within the borders of 1991. A separate focus of attention will be paid to human rights, in particular in the case of Nariman Dzhelal," Tasheva said on the air of the nationwide telethon.

Also, according to her, the issues of the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, the resistance of Ukrainian citizens on the peninsula to the occupation and the war in Ukraine will be raised.

The parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform, as noted by Tasheva, will be held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, on October 24.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said that representatives of 48 states and high-level participants from Asia, Africa and Latin America had already joined the summit.

