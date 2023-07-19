Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparation of Crimea Platform summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Wednesday to prepare for the summit of the Crimea Platform - leaders of states and parliamentary level.

"We know for sure that the summit will be meaningful, and Crimea will become even closer to returning to the free world, even closer to liberation from occupation. The whole Ukrainian land, all Ukrainian people should be free," Zelenskyy said in a video message on Wednesday.

The summit is expected to take place on August 23, 2023.