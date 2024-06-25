Parliament always in favor of Crimean Platform ideology – Stefanchuk

The Ukrainian parliament has always been on the side of the Crimea Platform ideology and it always does the utmost to restore justice in the Crimean Tatar issue, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"The Ukrainian parliament has always stood on the side of the ideology of the Crimea Platform, because it is absolutely clear to us that what happened then and continues to happen now is absolute evil. We maintain our own separate parliamentary track of the Crimea Platform and are included in all groups for developments and, in a good sense, lobbying for bills related to the restoration of justice in the issue of the Crimean Tatar people. This year is the eightieth anniversary of the deportation-genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, which we are also talking about today with our parliamentarians," he said during the Third International Forum of the Crimea Platform Expert Network on Tuesday.

Stefanchuk also thanked the experts of the Crimea Platform, who tell the whole world the truth about what is happening in Crimea.

"Standing here, I want, first of all, to thank you, dear experts, for the great work you do to make the truth become the truth," he said.