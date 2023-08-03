Facts

14:22 03.08.2023

Over 30 participants confirm participation in second parliamentary summit of Crimea Platform in Prague – Stefanchuk

1 min read
Over 30 participants confirm participation in second parliamentary summit of Crimea Platform in Prague – Stefanchuk

More than 30 speakers of the parliaments of the foreign countries have confirmed their participation in the second parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform, which will be held in Prague this autumn, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"As of now, more than 30 speakers have confirmed their participation," Stefanchuk said at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors on Thursday.

As reported, on October 24, the second parliamentary summit of the international Crimea Platform will be held in Prague (Czech Republic).

Tags: #crimea_platform

MORE ABOUT

20:27 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparation of Crimea Platform summit

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparation of Crimea Platform summit

12:57 19.07.2023
Third summit of Crimea Platform to be held in Kyiv on Aug 23

Third summit of Crimea Platform to be held in Kyiv on Aug 23

13:07 25.10.2022
Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

17:42 26.08.2022
Stefanchuk: At parliamentary part of Crimea Platform, we to present all documents developed over period of its existence

Stefanchuk: At parliamentary part of Crimea Platform, we to present all documents developed over period of its existence

18:21 23.08.2022
Intl community to do all to ensure those responsible for human rights violations in occupied Crimea are punished – EC President

Intl community to do all to ensure those responsible for human rights violations in occupied Crimea are punished – EC President

16:49 23.08.2022
NATO Secretary General: Strong, stable, independent Ukraine is essential to Euro-Atlantic security

NATO Secretary General: Strong, stable, independent Ukraine is essential to Euro-Atlantic security

16:17 23.08.2022
Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

15:54 23.08.2022
Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

15:48 22.08.2022
About 60 countries, intl organizations to take part in Crimea Platform second summit – Kuleba

About 60 countries, intl organizations to take part in Crimea Platform second summit – Kuleba

12:05 19.08.2022
NATO Secretary General to attend Crimea Platform Summit

NATO Secretary General to attend Crimea Platform Summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Five Emergency Service officials notified of suspicion over helicopter crash in Brovary

Shmyhal: Armed Forces, war cost Ukraine about UAH 2 tln today

Defense forces eliminate 620 occupiers in day – General Staff

LATEST

EU imposes personal sanctions on Belarus's BMZ, Belneftekhim

Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

New shopping center Topol Mall to be built in Dnipro

Ukrainian aviation launch 10 enemy strikes over day

Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

Russian troops attack Ukraine with 15 shaheds during day, carry out one missile, 47 air strikes

Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Language Ombudsman supports strengthening of fines for use of banned Russian music

AD
AD
AD
AD