Over 30 participants confirm participation in second parliamentary summit of Crimea Platform in Prague – Stefanchuk

More than 30 speakers of the parliaments of the foreign countries have confirmed their participation in the second parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform, which will be held in Prague this autumn, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"As of now, more than 30 speakers have confirmed their participation," Stefanchuk said at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors on Thursday.

As reported, on October 24, the second parliamentary summit of the international Crimea Platform will be held in Prague (Czech Republic).