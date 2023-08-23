Facts

20:30 23.08.2023

Ukraine not alone in its struggle for justice - President of Latvia

2 min read
Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics urged to remain united in support of Ukraine and called for ensuring the responsibility of the Russian Federation for aggression.

"By participating in this summit of the Crimea Platform, we confirm that Ukraine is not alone in its struggle for justice. Dear colleagues, the pain and devastation caused by Russian aggression is felt not only here, but also in the Global South. We must definitely remain united in support of Ukraine, we must fight the negative consequences of the Russian war, we must hold representatives of the Russian Federation accountable. We must strongly advocate for the protection of people's rights," he said during a video message at the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform, which is being held in Kyiv.

The President also expressed concern over crimes of the Russian Federation based on gender-based violence, noting that Latvia helped open a support center for victims of sexual violence in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Rinkevics stressed the importance of assistance in the export of food from Ukraine.

"We want Ukraine to be strong, independent, for this we need to provide a safe corridor by the Black Sea," he said.

As Rinkevics noted, Latvia supports Ukraine's peace initiatives, the Crimea Platform summit.

"We must ensure the responsibility of the Russian Federation and its representatives for the crimes committed. We cannot allow them to disregard international law," the president said.

