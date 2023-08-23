Dzhemilev: Liberation of Crimea is matter of life of indigenous people

The issue of the liberation of Crimea is a matter of the life of the Crimean Tatar people, said MP Mustafa Dzhemilev (European Solidarity faction).

"There are prospects in the near future to liberate all our occupied territories, including Crimea. The fastest possible release is especially important for the indigenous people of Crimea – the Crimean Tatars, because for them it is a matter of either further development or complete disappearance as an indigenous nation," Dzhemilev said at the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Dzhemilev also noted that Ukrainian society will never accept offers to sacrifice its territories, including Crimea, to end the war with Russia.

“We consider it a big mistake to think that it is possible to prevent the expansion of the military conflict and ensure long-term peace by meeting the illegal demands of the aggressor and terrorist,” Jemilev said.

He recalled that according to various estimates, after the occupation of Crimea by Russia, about one million citizens of the Russian Federation "came to the peninsula, and "10% of Crimean Tatars and tens of thousands of ethnic Ukrainians were forced to leave Crimea under pressure from the Russian occupiers."

Dzhemilev also considers it a mistake that after the return of the Crimean Tatars to the peninsula [the beginning of the 90s of the twentieth century], national-territorial autonomy was not restored in Crimea. At the same time, he noted that international documents and laws adopted by the Verkhovna Rada make it possible to correct this mistake.