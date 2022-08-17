Facts

11:10 17.08.2022

Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny held a phone conversation with the Chief of Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces, General Wayne Donald Eyre on Tuesday, during which he briefed the latter on the situation at the frontline.

"It is intense but fully controlled," Zaluzhny said on Facebook.

He said the location of missile systems along the state border shared with the Republic of Belarus, in particular at the Ziabrivka airfield, triggers concern.

"I have marked that the enemy continues to advance along the entire front line. At the same time, the enemy carries out approximately 700-800 shelling of our positions every day, using from 40 to 60 thousand pieces of ammunition. The enemy's main efforts are concentrated on pushing our troops back from Donetsk oblast [region]. The most intense situation is now on the axis of Avdiyivka-Pisky-Mariyinka. I have emphasized that russians continue to shell peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine. Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Marhanets, Nikopol, Bereznehuvate are the most affected settlements by hostile shelling," Zaluzhny said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that during the conversation he also thanked General Eyre for his assistance, especially in training Ukrainian soldiers.

"In the terms of heavy fighting, we feel a lack of teaching staff, since all those who can hold weapons and are able to fight are in combat orders. Knowing that there are such friends who give a hand helps bring the Victory closer," he said.

 

