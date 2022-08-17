Enemy strike causes destruction, fire at recreation center in Odesa region, three people wounded

An enemy missile strike caused destruction and a fire at one of the recreation centers in Odesa region, as a result of which three people were injured, Spokesperson of the regional military administration Serhiy Bratchuk has said.

"Two enemy missiles caused destruction and a fire at one of the recreation centers in Odesa region and in several private buildings nearby. Three citizens were injured. The rescue operation continues," Bratchuk said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.