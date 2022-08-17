Facts

09:16 17.08.2022

Enemy strike causes destruction, fire at recreation center in Odesa region, three people wounded

1 min read
Enemy strike causes destruction, fire at recreation center in Odesa region, three people wounded

An enemy missile strike caused destruction and a fire at one of the recreation centers in Odesa region, as a result of which three people were injured, Spokesperson of the regional military administration Serhiy Bratchuk has said.

"Two enemy missiles caused destruction and a fire at one of the recreation centers in Odesa region and in several private buildings nearby. Three citizens were injured. The rescue operation continues," Bratchuk said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

Tags: #missile #odesa_region

MORE ABOUT

10:50 26.07.2022
Zelensky on shelling of Zatoka: Everyone to be responsible for everything, every ‘liberator’ who destroys our lives

Zelensky on shelling of Zatoka: Everyone to be responsible for everything, every ‘liberator’ who destroys our lives

09:36 26.07.2022
Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

09:29 26.07.2022
Russians launch missiles at Odesa region – spokesperson of Regional Military Administration

Russians launch missiles at Odesa region – spokesperson of Regional Military Administration

09:42 25.07.2022
UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

UN Secretary General unequivocally condemns rocket attack on Odesa seaport

12:19 23.07.2022
Fire in Odesa port after enemy missile attack – MP

Fire in Odesa port after enemy missile attack – MP

11:16 23.07.2022
Three people killed, nine soldiers injured as a result of rocket strikes on Kirovohrad region

Three people killed, nine soldiers injured as a result of rocket strikes on Kirovohrad region

18:44 19.07.2022
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian missile in Kharkiv region

14:54 19.07.2022
At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

At least one killed in missile attack on Kramatorsk

09:08 19.07.2022
Four wounded due to Russian missile attack in Odesa – local authorities

Four wounded due to Russian missile attack in Odesa – local authorities

09:36 15.07.2022
Kharkiv again subjected to night missile strikes, educational institutions damaged

Kharkiv again subjected to night missile strikes, educational institutions damaged

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

Population being evacuated after explosions at ammunition depot near Dzhankoi

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

Two explosions occur in Zhytomyr region as result of missile strike – Regional Military Administration

Population being evacuated after explosions at ammunition depot near Dzhankoi

Invaders lose about 150 soldiers, four tanks, a helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian military unit burning in Azovske village of Dzhankoi district in Crimea – Chubarov

Podoliak: Crimea of normal country is about Black Sea and tourism, while Crimea occupied by Russian fighters is about warehouse explosions

Five out of nine districts of Kharkiv shelled at night – Terekhov

All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD