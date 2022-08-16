Facts

18:37 16.08.2022

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

The work in the international advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine continues and an important document could appear soon, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"As for the work of our group with [former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh] Rasmussen, the work on the first document, on the first recommendations regarding security guarantees is in progress. I can say that this work is uneasy, however, I think that a very important document will appear within a short period of time," he said at a press briefing in response to an Interfax Ukraine reporter's question.

Yermak also said that he has discussed the issue with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former President of Columbia Juan Manuel Santos Calderen during their visit to Kyiv.

"We are glad that our guests share our opinion regarding the importance of this work and that Ukraine must have clear legally enforceable guarantees. New experts will join the group over time, therefore I hope we will be able to talk about specific results very soon," he said.

