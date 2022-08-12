Kuleba discusses global food security with UAE FM, invites Emirati side to participate in Ukraine's Fast Recovery Plan

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed global food security with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed, and the Ukrainian Minister also invited the Emirati side to participate in the reconstruction plan of Ukraine.

“In our call today, the UAE Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and I discussed global food security. Grateful to the UAE for supporting Ukraine within the UN and providing humanitarian aid. Proposed the Emirati side to take active part in Ukraine's Fast Recovery Plan,” Kuleba said on Twitter.