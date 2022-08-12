Facts

10:29 12.08.2022

Kuleba discusses global food security with UAE FM, invites Emirati side to participate in Ukraine's Fast Recovery Plan

1 min read
Kuleba discusses global food security with UAE FM, invites Emirati side to participate in Ukraine's Fast Recovery Plan

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed global food security with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed, and the Ukrainian Minister also invited the Emirati side to participate in the reconstruction plan of Ukraine.

“In our call today, the UAE Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and I discussed global food security. Grateful to the UAE for supporting Ukraine within the UN and providing humanitarian aid. Proposed the Emirati side to take active part in Ukraine's Fast Recovery Plan,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

Tags: #security #food

MORE ABOUT

15:54 30.06.2022
Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

19:23 17.06.2022
Zelensky, Johnson discuss Ukraine's security guarantees

Zelensky, Johnson discuss Ukraine's security guarantees

15:17 09.06.2022
Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

13:03 30.05.2022
Ukrainian PM: reason for global food crisis is blocking of ports by Russia, not sanctions policy

Ukrainian PM: reason for global food crisis is blocking of ports by Russia, not sanctions policy

10:52 30.05.2022
Poland ready to act as guarantor of security for Ukraine after end of war - Duda

Poland ready to act as guarantor of security for Ukraine after end of war - Duda

17:53 27.05.2022
Russia wanted to use, among other things, food as weapon – president's adviser

Russia wanted to use, among other things, food as weapon – president's adviser

15:59 21.05.2022
Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

11:57 20.05.2022
Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

14:19 19.05.2022
Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

17:53 21.04.2022
Shmyhal: Russia's aggression will lead to global food crisis, possibly to famine in certain parts of world, but aid to Ukraine can stop it

Shmyhal: Russia's aggression will lead to global food crisis, possibly to famine in certain parts of world, but aid to Ukraine can stop it

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine returns bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders listed as missing

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

LATEST

Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

Ukraine returns bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders listed as missing

Zelensky urges military experts to talk less about details of Ukraine's defense plans

More than 8 mln doses of iodine prophylaxis drug produced by Darnitsa pharmacy since its registration

Zelensky meets with founder of humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen

Grain carrier from Africa to arrive at Pivdenny port on Aug 12 for wheat loading

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD