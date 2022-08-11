Facts

18:32 11.08.2022

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

1 min read
As of 17:00, the background radiation at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was 11-12 mcR/hour, which is within the normal range, Energoatom has said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"There is no fire, including at the second power unit of Zaporizhia NPP, which the occupier's news channels and Russian media are writing about," the company said.

According to Energoatom, the Russian aggressors are spreading yet another fake news to further destabilize the situation around Zaporizhia NPP and raise panic among the population.

The company urged to trust only official sources that provide verified information.

As reported, the Russian invaders on Thursday again fired at Zaporizhia NPP and nearby facilities.

In particular, five "arrivals" were recorded in the area of the plant commandant's office – directly next to the welding site and the storage facility for radiation sources.

The grass caught fire in a small area, but, fortunately, no one was hurt.

In addition, the invaders fired at the area of the fire station, located near Zaporizhia NPP.

 

