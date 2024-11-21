Zaporizhia NPP faces another blackout threat due to shelling – Ministry of Energy

For the second time in a week, the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is at risk of a blackout due to Russian shelling. As a result, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors is convening in Vienna, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Energy via Telegram.

"For the second time this week, the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant faces a real blackout threat due to Russian shelling. Today, the IAEA Board of Governors will meet in Vienna, and we insist on the immediate and full implementation of the resolution to return the occupied plant under Ukraine's control. This is the only way to ensure its safe operation," said Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko.

The Ministry of Energy reported that one of the two power lines supplying electricity to the occupied plant was knocked out due to the enemy shelling. Currently, ZNPP is connected to Ukraine's energy grid by just one power line.

Energy workers will restore full power supply to the plant as soon as the safety situation permits, the ministry added.