UK to send Ukraine three more MLRS, significant number of missiles for them – Defense Minister

Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Ben Wallace has announced that he would send Ukraine three more multiple rocket launchers in addition to the three already delivered, as well as a significant number of missiles that they launch.

In a BBC comment in Copenhagen on Thursday, he noted that these high-precision weapons are already helping Ukraine target Russian ammunition supplies and command centers.

According to the minister, Britain is very pleased with how Ukraine uses the missile launchers already provided. He noted that the Ukrainian forces are very good at distinguishing which targets to hit so that they do not run out of ammunition quickly. Wallace noted that this is part of Ukraine's transition from using old Soviet-era weapons to modern NATO weapons.

Wallace said that their continued support sends a very clear message: Britain and the international community remain opposed to this illegal war and will support Ukraine by providing it with defensive military assistance to help it defend against Putin's invasion.

The publication does not specify the names of the MLRS, but says that they are similar to the American HIMARS systems and use the same missiles with a strike range of up to 80 km.

As earlier reported, the United Kingdom supplied Ukraine with three M270 multiple launch rocket systems. On August 9, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl announced plans for the UK to supply three more MLRS as well. Intentions to supply M270 to Ukraine were also announced in Germany.