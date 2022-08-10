Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

The ban on the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians is one of the priority goals of the new package of EU sanctions, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"A real inhabitant of the USSR should be isolated from the civilized world. The ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is one of the priority goals of the new package of EU sanctions. Let's help the Russians restore the mothballed Soviet Union within its borders," he wrote.