Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

Relations with Russia after the war will depend on what happens to this country in the future, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

"We definitely will not have fraternal relations, about which Russia has been repeatedly talking all the time. It is hard to say what it would be like, whether it will be a new "Berlin Wall", or it will be just pragmatic coexistence. First of all, because it is hard to say what will happen to Russia. Probably, much will also depend on this," Yermak said.

According to him, the great symbolism of this war is that Russia is destroying old Soviet buildings and infrastructure in Ukraine.

"[By doing all this] they have also destroyed the last connection between Ukraine and the USSR. Even people who lived in the Soviet Union will no longer have any sentiments. And this is good," Yermak said, stressing that the future of Ukraine is in the European vector and Western values.