Ukrainian Defense Ministry about explosions in Crimea: We cannot determine cause of fire, but remind you about rules of fire safety, prohibition of smoking in unidentified places

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, commenting on the fire on the territory of the military airfield in Novofedorivka (Saky district, Crimea), stated that it could not determine the cause of the fire, but recalls the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in unidentified places.

"Regarding the fire on the territory of Saky airfield near the settlement of Novofedorivka in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cannot determine the cause of the fire, but once again reminds of the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in unidentified places," the ministry said on Facebook.

The Defense Ministry stressed that the fact of the fire can be used by the Russian Federation in an information war.

"We do not exclude that the occupiers will ‘accidentally’ find some characteristic ‘chevron’, ‘business card’ or even ‘DNA’. On occasion, please note that cotton clothing is very hygienic. Keep calm and trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" the message reads.

As reported, on Tuesday there was a series of explosions at a military airfield in Saky district on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.