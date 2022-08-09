Facts

09:47 09.08.2022

Zelensky believes that Western countries should ban entry to all Russian citizens

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that one way to prevent Russia from annexing Ukrainian territory is for Western countries to announce that they would ban all Russian citizens from entering in return.

In an interview with The Washington Post published on Monday, Zelensky said that "the most important sanctions are to close the borders – because the Russians are taking away someone else's land." He said Russians should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy."

"Whichever kind of Russian … make them go to Russia," he said.

"They'll understand then," he said. "They'll say, 'This [war] has nothing to do with us. The whole population can't be held responsible, can it?' It can. The population picked this government and they're not fighting it, not arguing with it, not shouting at it."

"Don't you want this isolation?" Zelensky added, speaking as if he were addressing Russians directly. "You're telling the whole world that it must live by your rules. Then go and live there. This is the only way to influence Putin."

