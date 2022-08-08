SBU detains killers of Russian special services, who planned murder of Ukrainian defense minister, head of Main Intelligence Agency

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has prevented a series of contract killings of representatives of the highest military-political leadership and public figures of Ukraine - the killers of the Russian special services, who planned to kill the Minister of Defense and the head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, have been detained, the SBU reports.

"As a result of a multi-stage special operation, the sabotage and intelligence group of the main directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (better known as the GRU) was neutralized. The criminals were preparing for the physical elimination of the Minister of Defense and the head of the Main Intelligence Agency of our state, as well as a well-known Ukrainian activist," the SBU said on the Telegram channel of the department.

According to the Ukrainian Security Service, for the murder of each of them, the Russian "curators" promised a reward in the amount of $100,000 to $150,000.

The report notes that the hit squad was formed by Russian military intelligence personnel to carry out subversive activities on the territory of Ukraine.

"It includes a resident of temporarily occupied Luhansk, who, as part of the illegal armed formations of the terrorist organization ‘LPR’, actively participated in hostilities against the ATO forces in the east. On the instructions of the coordinator from Moscow, it was he who, using his connections among criminal circles, was looking for a killer to commit contract killings," the report says.

The SBU notes that a resident of Kyiv responded to this offer, for $5,000 he agreed to liquidate the Ukrainian military, who, according to the occupiers, is allegedly involved in the physical massacre of Russian prisoners of war.

"This murder should become a ‘test trial’ before performing the main tasks of the enemy. And for an attempt on the heads of defense departments, liaison decided to personally arrive at the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. Here, together with an accomplice, they had to prepare a plan for ‘liquidation’ and submit it for approval to their leaders in Russia," the Ukrainian Security Service informs.

According to the report, the lawbreaker masked the routes of movement, so he entered Ukraine through the territory of Belarus, the SBU officers documented his arrival in Volyn region through Domanovo checkpoint and a meeting with an accomplice.

"In order to prevent the commission of particularly serious crimes, counterintelligence officers of the Security Service with the involvement of soldiers of the Center of Special Operations ‘A’ detained both intruders in Kovel. During the search, the liaison found evidence of criminal acts, as well as a passport of a Russian citizen. Both detainees were notified of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law and premeditated murder. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved," the report says.

Measures to expose crimes were carried out by employees of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region together with the units of the SBU of Volyn region, the National Police and with the procedural leadership of Pechersky District prosecutor's office of Kyiv.

In the message of the Prosecutor General's Office posted on the Telegram channel, it is indicated that among the objects for physical liquidation, in addition to the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, there was also one of the leaders of the National Corps - in the past, the commander of the reconnaissance regiment of the Ukrainian military unit Azov and an adviser to one of the ministers. As it became known to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, it’s about Serhiy Korotkykh.

"For the murder of each of them, the Russian curators promised a reward of $100,000," the prosecutor's office informs.