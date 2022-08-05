Three vessels with 57,000 tonnes of corn leave ports of Big Odesa - Infrastructure Minister

The first caravan of three vessels with Ukrainian grain left the ports of Big Odesa early Friday morning, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

"There are 57,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn on board the three bulk carriers NAVI STAR, ROJEN and POLARNET, which is heading to Turkey, the UK and Ireland," he wrote on Facebook.

Kubrakov noted that today's caravan resumed shipping from the port of Chornomorsk.

"We expect that the security guarantees of our partners from the UN and Turkey will continue to work, and food exports from our ports will become stable and predictable for all market participants," the minister stressed.

According to him, for this it is planned to ensure the ability of ports to handle more than 100 ships per month.

"Although the "grain corridor" has already started working, our goal is the full operation of ports in both directions. We receive applications from ship owners who are ready to enter our ports for loading, and the first one is expected tomorrow," the minister said.

According to him, the goal is 3 or more million tonnes of agricultural exports per month from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.

The minister believes that such steps are necessary not only for the Ukrainian economy, but also for the world. The sooner we can export 20 million tonnes of last year's crop and start exporting the new one, the faster the food situation in the world will improve.