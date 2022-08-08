Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

The second caravan of four vessels under the Istanbul Grain Initiative left Ukrainian ports on Sunday morning, the total tonnage increased to almost 170,000 tonnes, sunflower oil and sunflower seeds appeared in addition to corn.

"The second caravan with Ukrainian food has just left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk – three ships from Chornomorsk and one more from Odesa. There are almost 170,000 tonnesof agricultural products on board the four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and Riva Wind," the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) reported on Facebook.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Twitter that the Riva Wind ship is heading to Iskenderun with 44,000 tonnes of corn, Mustafa Necati – to Italy with 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, Star Helena – to China with 45,000 tonnes of sunflower seeds and Glory – to Istanbul with 66,000 tonnes of corn.

"The vessels will be anchored north of Istanbul and will be inspected by the Joint Coordination Center," the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said.