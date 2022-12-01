Facts

09:54 01.12.2022

Two vessels to deliver Ukrainian corn to Turkey and Spain

Two bulkers carrying more than 94,000 tonnes of corn departed Ukrainian ports on Wednesday, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) said.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reports that two vessels left Ukrainian ports today carrying a total of 94,145 metric tonnes of corn under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the center said.

The Omicron Sky vessel is carrying 66,645 tonnes of corn to Turkey, while the Baroness bulker is heading to Spain with 27,500 tonnes of corn on board.

Another three vessels transited the maritime humanitarian corridor on Wednesday on their way to the Ukrainian ports.

Seven inspections of vessels were conducted on average per day by joint groups of inspectors over the November 3-30 period, the JCC said.

Also, 71 vessels able to export around 2.4 million tonnes of food products are waiting to enter the Ukrainian ports, and 24 loaded vessels are awaiting inspection in Turkish territorial waters before proceeding to their points of destination, the center said.

"As of 30 November, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 12,343,389 metric tonnes. A total of 1,013 voyages (507 inbound and 506 outbound) have been enabled so far," it said.

