Canadian Defense Minister deploys instructors to UK to train Ukrainian military

Up to 225 servicemen of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will conduct training of the Ukrainian military on the territory of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said.

"Today, I announced that I have authorized the deployment of up to 225 CAF personnel to the United Kingdom, where they will train new Ukrainian military recruits as they seek to increase their ground forces in the face of Putin’s illegal war, " Anand said on Twitter Thursday evening.

"When we paused Op UNIFIER in Ukraine this past winter, we committed to resuming training whenever and wherever possible. Today, we are fulfilling our commitment, building on the over $600m of military aid that we have sent to Ukraine since February, " the head of the Canadian Defense Ministry said.

As reported, at the beginning of this year, Canada announced the expansion of Operation UNIFIER – the mission of the Canadian armed forces to provide military training and support to Ukrainian forces, within which since 2015 Canada has trained about 33,000 Ukrainian military and security forces, as well as the provision of military assistance worth more than CAD 90 million.