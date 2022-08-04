Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

On Thursday morning, powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, according to preliminary information, residential buildings were damaged, Mayor Oleksandr Sinkevych said.

"About four in the morning, powerful explosions thundered in Mykolaiv. Two districts of the city fell under shelling. There is preliminary information about damage to residential buildings and a fire. An air raid alarm sounds again in the city. I ask everyone to stay at home," Sinkevych said in the Telegram channel.