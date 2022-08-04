Facts

09:02 04.08.2022

Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

1 min read
Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

On Thursday morning, powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, according to preliminary information, residential buildings were damaged, Mayor Oleksandr Sinkevych said.

"About four in the morning, powerful explosions thundered in Mykolaiv. Two districts of the city fell under shelling. There is preliminary information about damage to residential buildings and a fire. An air raid alarm sounds again in the city. I ask everyone to stay at home," Sinkevych said in the Telegram channel.

Tags: #war #mykolaiv_region

MORE ABOUT

09:28 04.08.2022
Invaders fire at Nikopol, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman wounded – local authorities

Invaders fire at Nikopol, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman wounded – local authorities

15:32 03.08.2022
Main Intelligence Agency on decision of Russian court that recognized Azov as terrorist organization: This is not regiment, but structural unit of National Guard

Main Intelligence Agency on decision of Russian court that recognized Azov as terrorist organization: This is not regiment, but structural unit of National Guard

14:47 03.08.2022
After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

14:41 03.08.2022
Occupants shell Chuhuiv with cluster shells; civilian killed, two more wounded

Occupants shell Chuhuiv with cluster shells; civilian killed, two more wounded

18:44 02.08.2022
War in Ukraine threatening one of the world's biggest nuclear power programmes – IAEA chief

War in Ukraine threatening one of the world's biggest nuclear power programmes – IAEA chief

13:09 02.08.2022
Russia has lost about 41,170 military personnel in Ukraine since start of full–scale invasion - AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 41,170 military personnel in Ukraine since start of full–scale invasion - AFU General Staff

09:50 01.08.2022
Zelensky: Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war

Zelensky: Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war

13:11 29.07.2022
War damages to Ukraine's agricultural sector range from $4 bln to $6 bln – FAO

War damages to Ukraine's agricultural sector range from $4 bln to $6 bln – FAO

12:42 29.07.2022
Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

15:55 28.07.2022
Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky on Thursday kills five people, wounded 25 more – local authorities

Missile attack on Kropyvnytsky on Thursday kills five people, wounded 25 more – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

Main Intelligence Agency on decision of Russian court that recognized Azov as terrorist organization: This is not regiment, but structural unit of National Guard

After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students

Cabinet orders mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region population to safe areas in 13 western, central regions

Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

LATEST

Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

Meta gives Ukrainian users access to Reels, Music

Syrian vessel detained in Lebanon was carrying flour from Russia–occupied Crimea, made from Berdiansk wheat – Ambassador

Podoliak: If Moscow wants dialogue, it’s up to them

Cabinet orders mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region population to safe areas in 13 western, central regions

Training of Ukrainian servicemen in UK focused on shooting, defense, evacuation of wounded – AFU General Staff

Second evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Oleksandria at night

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to purchase 200 reconnaissance drones for AFU by Sept

MFA proposes appointing Venediktova as Ukraine's Ambassador to Switzerland – MP

Four civilians killed in Donetsk region, seven more wounded

AD
AD
AD
AD