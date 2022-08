If Russia wants dialogue, the ball is in its court, says Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

"Moscow is raising the terror level with one hand, and inviting to surrender with the other. Shredder — a well-known herald of the Empire and a voice at the ru-tsar's court. If Moscow wants dialogue, it is up to them. First, a ceasefire and troops withdrawal, then – constructive," he said on Twitter Wednesday.