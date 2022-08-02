Facts

11:24 02.08.2022

Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

1 min read
Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron with a request to unblock the macro-financial assistance of the European Union.

Speaking about a telephone conversation with Macron on Monday, Zelensky said on the telethon that he "asked Mr. President to help us unblock macro-financial aid, which has stalled in Europe."

"I want to remind all the leaders that it is EUR 9 billion. These are not trifles for us, but important social things - these are our pensions, these are our salaries, support for IDPs, and therefore we expect appropriate decisions from specific government officials," he said.

"A wide range of security issues - thank you for the assistance already given to Ukraine, which effectively protects us on the battlefield," Zelensky also said.

According to him, Macron also informed about the results of his tour of African countries: "we are now strengthening this direction of our foreign policy."

"I invited President Macron to participate in the online summit of the Crimea Platform, which will take place shortly. Last year, we created the Crimea Platform and are developing this format – despite all the threats and tangible diplomatic opposition from Russia, " the president stressed.

Tags: #macron #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:38 02.08.2022
Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

16:40 02.08.2022
Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

13:16 02.08.2022
Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

11:16 02.08.2022
Zelensky: Power of democratic world makes mark on battlefield in Ukraine

Zelensky: Power of democratic world makes mark on battlefield in Ukraine

10:05 02.08.2022
Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

17:50 01.08.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

17:29 01.08.2022
Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

09:50 01.08.2022
Zelensky: Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war

Zelensky: Strategically, Russia has no chance to win this war

13:27 29.07.2022
Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

09:25 29.07.2022
Zelensky thanks US senators for resolution recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

Zelensky thanks US senators for resolution recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

AD

HOT NEWS

Russians launch missile attack on Chervonohrad district – Lviv local authorities

Zelensky meets in Kyiv with incumbent head of OSCE, Polish FM Rau

OSCE presence in Ukraine to continue without Russia's consent – Rau

OSCE launches large, ambitious program for Ukraine – OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Zelensky, in talk with Stoltenberg, notes importance of Ukraine receiving non-lethal military aid from NATO in short time

LATEST

Russians launch missile attack on Chervonohrad district – Lviv local authorities

OSCE presence in Ukraine to continue without Russia's consent – Rau

OSCE launches large, ambitious program for Ukraine – OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

Azov regiment on recognition of 'terrorist organization' in Russia: Russia looking for new reasons for its crimes

Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

SBU liquidates million-strong bot farm destabilizing situation in Ukraine on order of political force

Russia has lost about 41,170 military personnel in Ukraine since start of full–scale invasion - AFU General Staff

Polish FM, OSCE Sec General visit Bucha

Ukrainian Ombudsman doesn’t receive response from UN to inquiries about mass murder of POWs in Olenivka

AD
AD
AD
AD