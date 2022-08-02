Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron with a request to unblock the macro-financial assistance of the European Union.

Speaking about a telephone conversation with Macron on Monday, Zelensky said on the telethon that he "asked Mr. President to help us unblock macro-financial aid, which has stalled in Europe."

"I want to remind all the leaders that it is EUR 9 billion. These are not trifles for us, but important social things - these are our pensions, these are our salaries, support for IDPs, and therefore we expect appropriate decisions from specific government officials," he said.

"A wide range of security issues - thank you for the assistance already given to Ukraine, which effectively protects us on the battlefield," Zelensky also said.

According to him, Macron also informed about the results of his tour of African countries: "we are now strengthening this direction of our foreign policy."

"I invited President Macron to participate in the online summit of the Crimea Platform, which will take place shortly. Last year, we created the Crimea Platform and are developing this format – despite all the threats and tangible diplomatic opposition from Russia, " the president stressed.