Invaders fire at evacuation bus near Dovhiv: two people killed, two more seriously injured – Vilkul

Russian occupiers fired at a bus during evacuation to Kryvyi Rih in Dovhiv district of Kherson region, as a result of the shelling, two people were killed, two more people were seriously injured, according to head of the Regional Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Today, the orcs committed another war crime. There was an attempt to evacuate seven civilians by a red minibus from the occupied village of Starosillia. In the area of the village of Dovhiv from the ATGM, the occupiers shot this bus at point-blank range. Two civilians were killed. Five people were evacuated to Kryvyi Rih – three men and two women, all civilians. Two of them are in serious condition with burn shock," Vilkul said during an evening briefing on Monday.

All victims are placed in the hospital in Kryvyi Rih, they are receiving the necessary medical care.