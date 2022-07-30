Ukraine hasn’t received yet lists of killed POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

Ukraine has not yet received the lists of dead prisoners of war in Olenivka (Donetsk region), said Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"I have requested this information. We haven't received the lists yet. And I know that the Russian side has them," Lubinets said on the air of the national telethon on Saturday.

He clarified that the International Committee of the Red Cross would provide information on each deceased Ukrainian prisoner of war to his relatives.