18:49 29.07.2022

Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

The transcript of enemy phone conversations by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirms that the Russian invaders shelled the colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian special service.

"The Security Service of Ukraine recorded telephone conversations in which the occupiers confirm that it is the Russian troops who are guilty of this tragedy. Thus, even the fighters of the so-called "DPR" do not believe the lies of Russian propaganda that the "shelling" of the correctional facility in Olenivka was carried out by Ukraine," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

There are several such audio recordings at the disposal of the SBU and all of them will be attached as evidence of the relevant criminal case.

"The Ukrainian special service has already opened it under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war). Currently, the entire array of information is being studied by SBU investigators," the Ukrainian special service said.

The SBU also said in its statement, "Judging by the conversations of the enemy fighters, the Russians could have caused the tragedy by the explosives that they had placed in the colony. In particular, none of the eyewitnesses heard any rocket flying into the correctional facility. There was no characteristic whistle, and the explosions happened by themselves."

"The recorded conversations confirm that the Rushists placed their Grad systems near the correctional facility and started firing from them at the territory controlled by Ukraine. However, no return shelling was observed – this is confirmed by the "DPR" fighters themselves," the SBU said.

Also, according to the message of the Ukrainian special service, judging by the videos available on the network, the windows in some rooms of the colony remained completely unbroken, and this indicates that the epicenter of the explosion was inside the destroyed building, and its walls "extinguished" the blast waves and saved the neighboring premises.

In addition, a preliminary analysis of the video shows that such traces of the explosion on the walls, most likely, could be precisely because of the "internal source" of the explosion.

"In general, there is a lot of evidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not carry out rocket and artillery strikes on the area of Olenivka. Therefore, all statements by Russian propaganda about alleged shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are outright lies and provocation," the SBU said.

In the message of the SBU with reference to Acting Chief of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk, it is emphasized that "the Russians will not be able to absolve themselves of responsibility for this bloody crime."

"No matter what nonsense the enemy comes up with to justify himself, it is obvious to everyone that it is the Russian Federation that is to blame for the deliberate murder of Ukrainian prisoners. This is confirmed by the first available evidence. I am sure that subsequently the evidence base will only be supplemented. The SBU investigators have launched proceedings into this crime within the framework of the criminal case," Maliuk said.

In another message on the Telegram channel, the SBU released the audio recording of the phone conversation itself.

Tags: #sbu #olenivka

