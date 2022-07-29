Facts

14:58 29.07.2022

Brink: G7 comes to Odesa to demonstrate world to be watching and hold Russia accountable

1 min read
Brink: G7 comes to Odesa to demonstrate world to be watching and hold Russia accountable

Ambassadors of the G7 countries visited Odesa, showing that the world will be watching – and will hold Russia accountable, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said.

"Implementation of the grain deal is key to controlling skyrocketing prices and getting food to those who rely on Ukraine's agricultural exports, and it is up to Russia to fulfill its commitments. G7 Ambassadors came to Odesa to demonstrate that the world will be watching," Brink said in Twitter on Friday.

She said Ukraine and the United States are working closely on other routes, including land routes, to maximize exports.

"Ukraine is seeking every viable route to export grain and other food, and we have been working together closely with Ukraine and Oleksiy Kubrakov since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to facilitate other routes, including overland, to maximize exports," Brink said.

The diplomat said that, together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, she was personally convinced that Ukraine is ready to export, but Russia must fulfill its obligations so that Ukrainian food goes to those who depend on it.

