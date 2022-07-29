AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

The Russian armed forces carried out targeted artillery shelling of a pretrial detention facility in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were kept, statements about alleged shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are an outright lie and a provocation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

"The Russian armed forces carried out targeted deliberate artillery shelling of a pretrial detention facility in the village of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were kept. The Russian invaders pursued, thus, their criminal goals – to accuse Ukraine of committing 'war crimes,' as well as to hide the torture of prisoners and executions committed there on the orders of the occupation administration and command from Russia in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region," the AFU said on Facebook.

The consequences of the attacks are being specified.

The General Staff said that, according to the information of the Commander of the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, no strikes were carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Olenivka.

The servicemen also said the Armed Forces of Ukraine "due to the high-precision weapons received from partner countries, they inflict exceptionally accurate strikes only on Russian military targets."

The AFU General Staff said the Ukrainian servicemen strictly abide by the principles and comply with the norms of international humanitarian law, did not and do not shell civilian infrastructure, especially places where their fellow prisoners of war are likely to be held.

"The Russian enemy continues its propaganda methods of conducting an information war in order to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling civilian infrastructure and the population, thereby hiding their own insidious actions. Therefore, such statements about the alleged shelling of civilian infrastructure and the population by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are an outright lie and a provocation, the responsibility for which bears Russia – an aggressor country, an occupier and a sponsor of terrorism," the AFU said in the statement.